Woman Marries Her Duvet Cover!

It makes sense, we’re all very loyal to our beds! It’s not like a partner could give you the same comfort and ‘come to bed’ eyes as your loving, trusty bed linen.

There’s a 49-year-old woman named Pascale, has decided to be faithful to her white and red heart duvet cover! And she’s inviting her neighbourhood friends to her free wedding party in celebration!

Pascale says that her duvet cover is the “most intimate and reliable relationship” that she’s ever had! For her big day, Pascale says that she will be wearing fluffy slippers and a nightgown.

‘My duvet has always been there for me and gives me great hugs. I love my duvet so much I would like to invite people to witness my union with the most constant, comforting companion in my life. ‘There will be music and a ceremony, laughs, and entertainment.’

The wedding will happen on Feb. 10th at 2pm and in case you were wondering, The dress code is dressing gowns, pyjamas, onesies, and slippers with the option of also bringing cuddly teddies or hot water bottles…

More