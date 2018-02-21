Listen Live

Woman Take to Station to sober up after wondering St John’s Side Road

Police found her walking covered in mud

A 21 year old woman was taken to the police station to sober up after police found her wandering around St John’s Sideroad in Innisfil. Around 11:30 last night South Simcoe Police responded to reports of a woman lying in the middle of the road. They say they found her walking covered in mud and say she was uncooperative. While talking to her they caught a whiff of alcohol. She was take to the station to sober up and charged her with being intoxicated in public. She was later picked up by her mother.

