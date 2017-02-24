Listen Live

Woman Wanted After Over A Hundred Pairs of Undies Stolen

Police Say Woman Hid Stacks of Underwear In Her Coat

By News

Police need help in finding the woman they say walked off with over 100 pairs of stolen underpants. Video surveillance shows a woman walked into the La Senza store in the Georgian Mall on Feburary 3rd, and went right to the back of the store. The woman allegedly grabbed nine stacks of ladies underwear and stuffed them under the winter coat she’d been carrying. On the way out, police say she grabbed yet another stack, leaving the store unnoticed with 130 pairs of ill-gotten undergarments. The suspect is described as:

  • Female
  • white
  • Short brown-red hair
  • Heavy build
  • Wearing a grey sweater, dark pants, tall black boots and carrying a black purse and dark winter jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Welten of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2711, cwelten@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS

Related posts

Bradford Getting Park Upgrades Thanks to Canada 150 Grant

Footprints in the Snow Lead to Food Fraud Charges

Charges Laid Following Concerns of Too Many Ladders

UPDATE: Driver Arrested After Allegedly Fleeing Three Vehicle Crash

Selfless Act: Mom Carrying Brainless Baby To Help Save Others

Want To Live Longer? Eat Even More Fruits And Veggies

Loads Of Rain And Melting Ice This Weekend

Man Trying to Rescue Dog From Huntsville Ice Needed Rescuing of His Own

UPDATE: Man Hurt In Retirement Home Fire Has Been Charged With Arson