Women Do Seven Hours Of House Work A Week More Than Men

Marriage is work. A study from the University of Michigan found that marriage unevenly distributes labor between a couple. While marriage spares an hour of chores each week for men, women pick up more household labor. Seven hours more, to be exact.

Study found that Single women did the least amount of housework at 12 hours per week…

Women with 3 or more kids do on average of 28 hours a week of household tasks and kid caring…

Study also found that older men helped out more than younger men, with single guys working the hardest…

