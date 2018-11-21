Women fantasize Over Faceless Strangers Than Ex’s Or Actual People

Forget about lusting over the one that got away or that cute guy in another department…

According to a study more women than not are likely to fantasize about getting it on with a total stranger…

The Study was done by Superdrug Online Doctor…and they say that nearly a quarter of women are more likely to daydream about faceless hunks than an ex or a friend…

Men, however; I more likely to lust over someone they already know…

For women, it seems that the idea of getting physical with someone you don’t know is exciting… You don’t have to worry about getting to know each other or any complications that accompany a relationship… NO BAGGAGE!

The fantasy is purely physical. Don’t worry though- its not mental cheating…

In their report they noted sex experts say fantasizing about someone other than your partner can be “a perfectly normal sexual stimulation.”

