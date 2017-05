Friday June 9th, 2017

The Annual Women for Women Golf Tournament will be a fun, non-competitive golf tournament

for women benefitting the Women and Children’s Shelter (Barrie).

It will be 9 holes of fun and laughter for a great cause.

11:30am Registration

12:00pm Lunch

1:00pm Shotgun Start

4:30pm Reception/Silent Auction

Prizes for best team spirit!

To register, click HERE