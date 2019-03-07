The Barrie Chamber has revitalized the Women in Business Awards event to recognize hardworking business women in our community.

Winners and finalists will be local leaders and influencers, women excelling in their industry while giving back to their community. With 23% of local companies owned or operated by women, we are confident that the nominee list will be impressive.

Our guests at the luncheon are the business leaders and entrepreneurs that drive the local economy. In addition to the high level networking opportunities available, there are tremendous sponsorship and branding benefits. Join the celebration!