Women may be dirtier than men…

The next time your lady claims women are the cleaner sex, shake her up with the results of a recent study.

85% of women polled confessed to donning dirty clothes, while 52% admitted to re-wearing underwear.

And 43% of the ladies revealed they don’t brush their teeth every night while nearly a third reported they don’t bathe daily.

Furthermore, at least 24% or 240 of the women surveyed by Glamour magazine revealed that they don’t wash their hands every time they use the toilet,

Finally, 32% of women revealed how they regularly risk contracting foot disease by walking barefoot in gyms.