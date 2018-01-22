Women’s Marches Held Around The World This Past Weekend!

Women’s marches were held this weekend all over the world including in LA where A-list Actors came out in support of women’s rights! Scarlett Johansson was a speaker and wasn’t shy about calling out James Franco, as several women have accused him of sexual misconduct including Ally Sheedy. (Breakfast Club)

James Franco was at the Golden Globes and won the Best Actor trophy for “The Disaster Artist”.

Five women then came forward to scold the actor in a Los Angeles Times article. Franco denied the allegations. Scarlett was one of the first women to sign up for the “Time’s Up” movement and has asked Franco for her pin back- which he was wearing at the Golden Globes!