Wonder Woman 1984 Is Delayed Until 2020!

The follow up is filming now and was suppose to open next November 2019, but now will open in June 2020!

Gal Gadot took to twitter to say; Be there or Be Square!

The sequel reunites Gadot with co-star Chris Pine. Kristen Wiig joins the franchise as the sequel’s villain, Cheetah.

Coincidentally, Wonder Woman 1984 will now open in the same month as the sequel to another movie from the ‘80s —Top Gun: Maverick.