Wonder Woman 1984 Is Delayed Until 2020!
It will be worth the wait!
The follow up is filming now and was suppose to open next November 2019, but now will open in June 2020!
Gal Gadot took to twitter to say; Be there or Be Square!
The sequel reunites Gadot with co-star Chris Pine. Kristen Wiig joins the franchise as the sequel’s villain, Cheetah.
Coincidentally, Wonder Woman 1984 will now open in the same month as the sequel to another movie from the ‘80s —Top Gun: Maverick.
Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!!
— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 22, 2018