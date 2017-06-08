Wonder Woman’s Amazonian Scene Stealers Will Appear In ‘Justice League’

If you’ve seen “Wonder Woman”, you know just how bad ass the Amazonian army were. Led by General Antiope (Robin Wright) and Queen Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen), they gave us some of the movie’s best moments.

Great news – the cast has confirmed that both Hippolyte and Antiope will make cameos in ‘Justice League‘, which is due in theatres in November of this year.

In an interview with the LA Times, Wright said that Justice League will explore more of the Amazonian history. And, Neilsen promises they will be as “bad ass” as in Wonder Woman. Was there ever any doubt?