Woodstock Is Happening Again!

It’s been almost 50 years since Woodstock and now the man behind the epic festival says- its going to happen again- but in a different location!

Micheal Lang, the co-founder says he plans on holding a multi-generational” weekend concert in August in Watkins Glen, New York… According to an interview with Rolling Stone, Lang is looking for more than 40 acts, adding;

“It’ll be an eclectic bill. It’ll be hip-hop and rock and some pop and some of the legacy bands from the original festival.”

In case you’re wondering, the Who will NOT be there. Roger Daltrey has already snub the event saying “its not for him.”

The Who were one of the Stand-out acts that performed in 1969… The new site for this event can hold upwards of 600,000!