World Religion Day 30th Annual Gathering

World Religion Day takes places every year on the third Sunday of January. This year marks the 30th annual gathering in Barrie, and everyone is invited to attend this inclusive circle of sharing that helps promote inter-faith understanding and harmony, and to create pathways in the world for peace.

Through the voices of various faith traditions from around the city, the theme of “Building Vibrant Community” will be explored as each Faith shares how they understand and embrace this topic, followed by an open discussion.

There will be prayers and readings from Sacred Writings of many of the World’s Faiths in recognition and appreciation of the spiritual commonality we all share, along with traditional dancing and beautiful singing.

Please consider taking part in this celebration and observance that strives to bring greater awareness to the common goals, principles and values that exist across all faith traditions, and which fosters closer bonds of cooperation and unity among such diversity.

It is a wonderful way to meet new people and encourage education and inclusiveness. Please feel free to share this invitation with friends and family. Light refreshments will be served. All are welcome!

If you have any questions please address them to Khorshid Ighani-Lightfoot 705-739-4410 or email secretary@lsabarrie.org

30th Annual World Religion Day

Sunday, January 20th, 2019

1:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Barrie City Hall Rotunda

70 Collier Street

Barrie, ON