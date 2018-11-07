Writing and Self-Publishing on a Shoe String Budget: Writing Workshop Series

Amazon best-selling author, Annette Zoheret, will show you how to go from your initial idea to a published book that sells. You’ll learn about: writing and editing tools, editorial services and resources, how to get your ISBN, how to format for e-book and print versions, book cover designs that sell, tax implications for a Canadian author receiving US royalties (W8-BEN form), receiving international royalties, and marketing.

Registration opens October 20th.

http://barrielibrary.libnet.info/events