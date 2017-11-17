Wynne Expecting College Classes to Be In Session As Of Thursday

Word has it, students will be back in class as of Thursday of next week. Reports suggest Premier Kathleen Wynne has said that’s when college teachers will be back at it, now that back-to-work legislation has been introduced. The province put down the legislation late yesterday, the PCs got behind it, the New Democrats didn’t. It has been suggested the legislation will be pushed through next week if it doesn’t pass today. The Ontario Legislature will meet at 3:00 Friday afternoon, and potentially sit all weekend to ensure the legislation is passed. This back-to-work legislation came following a meeting between OPSEU and College Employer Council representatives Thursday, in which no progress was reportedly made.