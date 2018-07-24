Year of the Northern Dog; Rescued and Ready for Adoption

Northern dogs from remote fly-in communities in Northern Ontario were brought into local animal shelters Tuesday morning as part of the Ontario SPCA’s Year of the Northern Dog program. A total of 12 dogs made the long journey to Animal Centres in Barrie, Orillia and Muskoka.

The group of dogs came from a remote community located 350 kilometres north of Thunder Bay and received health checks today ahead of being placed for adoption. This year has been dubbed Year of the Northern Dog by the Ontario SPCA in response to the growing northern dog overpopulation problem.

Newton was adopted 4 years ago through a Northern Dog rescue

Daryl Vaillancourt Senior Director of Humane Programs & Community Outreach, Ontario SPCA says “We’re working together with remote Northern communities to find homes for animals and to share resources and services that are often not available, such as veterinary care and spay/neuter services.”

To date, over 200 dogs have been transferred from Northern communities through the Ontario SPCA and partner programs. In a release, the SPCA says this transfer is one of several that have taken place this year thanks to a partnership between the Ontario SPCA, various Year of the Northern Dog partners and communities seeking homes for their community dogs.

The groups involved in the rescue included; Collège Boréal, Finding Them Homes Barrie, Georgian Triangle Humane Society, Northern Reach, Northern Legacy Horse Farm, North Star Air. Ltd and the Ontario SPCA Muskoka, Orillia, Barrie and Midland & District Animal Centres.