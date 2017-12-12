Yes, There Is Such A Thing As The ‘Man Flu’

Fed up with being accused of overreacting when he had the flu, Dr. Kyle Sue, an assistant professor of family medicine at Memorial University of Newfoundland, launched into a study to prove the ‘man flu’ is real. And he thinks he succeeded. He found men are more susceptible than women to many respiratory diseases. Data from Hong Kong showed adult men have a higher risk of hospital admission for flu, while an American study revealed men die more often than women from the flu. Sue said he found evidence of an immunity gap between men and women; that men suffer more from viral respiratory illnesses than women because they have less-robust immune systems.

banner image via folio.ca