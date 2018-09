Yikes! Comedy Troupe introduces: “Welcome to the Real World”. A sketch comedy show examining what the heck that phrase even means.

After the success of “Why So Serious?” We are so excited to bring this next one to the stage! So stay posted on all the socials for updates as we develop the show.

Facebook: Yikes Comedy Troupe

Instagram: @yikescomedy

www.yikescomedy.ca