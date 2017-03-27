YMCA Wants To Expand, Include Housing, In Barrie

The YMCA in Barrie wants a change of scenery. The organization today announced they’ve applied for a rezoning with the City of Barrie, to allow for the sale of the YMCA’s Grove St. location and the construction of four contemporary residential rental buildings on the lot. The YMCA would use the development and sale of its Grove St. lot to fund a new YMCA elsewhere. “We have consulted with our community for two years to create our vision for a new Y,” said Rob Armstrong, CEO, YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka. “These are exciting times for us. Both the development plan for the Grove Street site and the vision for the new YMCA will bring positive change to Barrie.” Everything would have to be approved by city hall first, we’ll let you know when more red tape gets cut.