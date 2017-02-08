Yoga & Beer Series in Barrie

Redline Brewhouse has delicious Craft Beer, this we know. They’re now introducing a ‘Relax & Refuel’ Yoga Series starting this Sunday and every other Sunday to follow. Combining the inner balance of exercise with all natural craft beer. It’s a trend that is offered world-wide but Berlin, Germany is happy to take credit for starting Beer Yoga.

Yoga & Beer Session includes:

1 hour Yoga Session with a Certified Instructor Starting this Sunday from 10am-11

Yoga Session is followed by a Test Drive of (4) 5oz glasses of Redline Craft Beer

Cost is $25 which includes the hour class and the Test Drive

Classes limited to 20 people

Sign up here