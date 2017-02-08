Listen Live

Yoga & Beer Series in Barrie

The Valentine's Gift you didn't know you needed, until now...

By Darryl on the Drive

Redline Brewhouse has delicious Craft Beer, this we know. They’re now introducing a ‘Relax & Refuel’ Yoga Series starting this Sunday and every other Sunday to follow. Combining the inner balance of exercise with all natural craft beer. It’s a trend that is offered world-wide but Berlin, Germany is happy to take credit for starting Beer Yoga.

Yoga & Beer Session includes:

  • 1 hour Yoga Session with a Certified Instructor Starting this Sunday from 10am-11
  •  Yoga Session is followed by a Test Drive of (4) 5oz glasses of Redline Craft Beer
  • Cost is $25 which includes the hour class and the Test Drive
  • Classes limited to 20 people

