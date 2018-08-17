York Police nab suspect in alleged sexual assault in Aurora

York Regional Police say tips from the public have led to the arrest of a man wanted for an alleged sexual assault in Aurora.

A 23-year-old Aurora man is facing a charge of sexual assault.

Police say the accused approached a 47-year-old woman from behind while she was mowing her front lawn Saturday afternoon, lowered his shorts and pulled her towards him. When she turned around and confronted him he walked away.

The Aurora man is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court on Friday.