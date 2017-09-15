York Regional Police Officer Charged Following Keswick Altercation
SIU Investigation Leads to Assault Charge Laid
The Special Investigations Unit says a police officer has been charged, after a man was hurt during an arrest in Keswick. York Regional Police were called out on the night of April 5th, with reports suggesting an officer became involved in an interaction with a man there, who was later diagnosed with a serious injury. Following SIU investigation, a 39-year-old Constable with the York Regional Police has been charged with Assault.