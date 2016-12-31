York Regional Police: What You Can Expect If You Drink and Drive Tonight

Don’t drink and drive. It seems like the message isn’t getting through to people. So this year, York Regional Police have outlined the financial cost of drunk driving on New Year’s Eve in a tweet.

It’s a bill for $13 000.

A brutal bill you can expect after being arrested for impaired driving and a stay at L’Hotel York Regional Police #ReservationsNotRequired pic.twitter.com/tqev34MNgC — York Regional Police (@YRP) December 29, 2016

Make sure this isn’t you. We want a GREAT start to 2017. Arrange for a safe ride home.

Don’t drink and drive.

Main Image via @YRP / Twitter