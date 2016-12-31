Listen Live

York Regional Police: What You Can Expect If You Drink and Drive Tonight

Not a good way to start off the new year...

By Host Blogs

Don’t drink and drive. It seems like the message isn’t getting through to people. So this year, York Regional Police have outlined the financial cost of drunk driving on New Year’s Eve in a tweet.

It’s a bill for $13 000.

 

Make sure this isn’t you. We want a GREAT start to 2017. Arrange for a safe ride home.

Don’t drink and drive.

Main Image via @YRP / Twitter

