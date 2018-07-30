York-Simcoe MP Calling It Quits

York-Simcoe MP Peter Van Loan is retiring.

He’s announced he’ll leave the House of Commons at the end of September to return to municipal and planning law.

Van Loan has represented the riding since 2004, serving as Government House Leader for the Conservatives as well as commanding the ministries of International Trade, Public Safety, Intergovernmental Affairs and Sports.

“One of the most difficult decisions for a member of Parliament is when to retire. I am confident that now is that time for me,” said Van Loan. “I am proud of what I have accomplished, and I have never tired of the job. It is a tremendous honour to have the opportunity to serve in the House of Commons – but it is an even greater honour to be able to represent the people of York-Simcoe.”

As House leader in the Stephen Harper government, Van Loan guided the passage of close to 200 bills into law, including: