York-Simcoe MPP Hanging It Up

A long-serving member of provincial politics is stepping down. York-Simcoe MPP Julia Munro has announced she’s retiring. First elected to the Ontario Legislature in 1995, Munro is the longest serving female MPP in Ontario history. She will ride off into the sunset when this term of Legislature comes to an end, just before provincial polticians of all stripes begin campaigning for the June 2018 Ontario election. Munro already has six winning elections under her belt.

Banner photo courtesy: www.JuliaMunroMPP.com