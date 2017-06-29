You can now buy a Justin Bieber shoe for $5700!

Justin Bieber is currently traveling all over Europe for his Purpose the Stadium Tour, and last weekend, Bieber hit the stage in Frankfurt, Germany, for the Wireless Festival. Mid-performance, the Biebs got comfortable and took off his Yeezy Boost 350 V2s onstage and proceeded to throw them into the audience, and each shoe was obtained by two different fans.

The right Yeezy is currently being auctioned off on eBay for approximately $5,700, and the left Yeezy — better known now as “@theleftyeezy” via Instagram — is gathering fame, with nearly 6,000 followers. Bidders have until July 4 to bid on the singer’s size 8 shoe.

(I wish people got that excited when I took my shoes off)