You can now buy a slice of Will and Kate’s wedding cake!

A single slice of the royal couple’s eight-tiered, brandy-spiked fruitcake will go up for auction through London’s Chiswick Auctions on Sept. 27, and current estimates have set the price between $1,000 and $1,550.

But it’s possible that the slice could sell for thousands more.

In 2015, a 34-year old slice of cake from the wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles was sold at auction for $1,375. Seven years earlier, a slice of that same cake sold for $6,000.

The cake for Prince William and Duchess Kate was designed by Fiona Cairns, who is famous for her fruitcakes, and it took five weeks to make and three days to assemble. Slices were given to guests of the 2011 wedding as souvenirs.

The winning bidder will take home the slice in a specially commissioned tin with a printed card reading, “With best wishes from TRH [Their Royal Highness] The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall in celebration of the wedding of TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.”