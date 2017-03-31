Listen Live

You Can Now Buy Your Very Own Ranch Fountain

I Dip! You Dip! We Dip!

By Humor, Kool Eats

Hidden Valley Ranch has been selling all sorts of ranch-related merch recently, from t-shirts to phone cases, and even a twenty-four ounce jewel encrusted ranch bottle going for fifty dollars a bottle.

But none of their products even come close to their latest invention: the ranch fountain. Yes you read that right, a fountain oozing with ranch sauce where people can drown their chicken wings and their tears.

 

A post shared by foodbeast (@foodbeast) on

Priced at around $100 USD, the genius invention not only comes with the fountain, but includes a year’s worth supply of Hidden Valley Ranch… A YEAR’S SUPPLY PEOPLE!

Of course, ranch fans are freaking out over this new invention, many people on Twitter stating they’ll be replacing the traditional chocolate fountain with a ranch one at their wedding, and many people are just super grossed out.

So what side are you on? Is the ranch dressing fountain a ‘Yay’ or a ‘Nay’?
Image courtesy David Spinks via Flickr

Related posts

Watch: James Corden Spices Up His Life With Victoria Beckham In ‘Mannequin’ Skit

Page’s 5: Reasons Why ‘Beauty & The Beast’ Is Doing So Well At The Box Office

WATCH: Two Surfer bros Ask City Council for a 12-foot Statue of Paul Walker

WATCH: A Young Captain Jack Sparrow

Top 10 Crazy MLB Ballpark Foods of 2017

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal Answer Most Googled Questions about Themselves

WATCH: Hilarious Safe Sex For Seniors Rap

Salon Offers Snake Massages

11 Tweets that Accurately Sum Up Parenting