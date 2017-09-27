Terrifying Clowns are the worst, and with the release of IT- people are losing their minds.

If you have a sick sense of humour, you may find this quite funny…You can now hire a scary clown to deliver donuts to your friends…

There’s a company in Springfield, Middleton in the UK called Hurts Donuts who are offering a “fun” way to deliver their baked goods…

You can hire a terrifying clown to bring your friends donuts, and the clown comes with red balloons just to up the scary prank!

If this sounds like fun, it will cost you whatever the donuts cost, plus $5 delivery fee.