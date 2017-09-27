Listen Live

You can now hire a scary clown to deliver donuts to your friends

I'd TimBit my pants!

By Kool Mornings

Terrifying Clowns are the worst, and with the release of IT- people are losing their minds.

If you have a sick sense of humour, you may find this quite funny…You can now hire a scary clown to deliver donuts to your friends…

Picture: Facebook/Hurts Donut – Frisco Texas

 

There’s a company in Springfield, Middleton in the UK called Hurts Donuts who are offering a “fun” way to deliver their baked goods…

You can hire a terrifying clown to bring your friends donuts, and the clown comes with red balloons just to up the scary prank!

Picture: Facebook/Hurts Donut – Frisco Texas

 

If this sounds like fun, it will cost you whatever the donuts cost, plus $5 delivery fee.

