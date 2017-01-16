You can now order a plastic wine bottle that can be squeezed through your letterbox!

Brilliant…. There’s nothing worse than getting home from a hard days work and realizing -There’s no wine!!! Oh the Horror!

If only there was a wine delivery subscription…. A Bottle that could fit in your mail box like your favourite magazine so the neighbours don’t swipe it….

Garcon Wines is a London-based vintner who have invented a plastic wine bottle that squeezes through letterboxes.

The bottles have been flattened and made longer to be able to hold the standard 750ml, and Garcon Wines hopes to launch a subscription service in February.

More