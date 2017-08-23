You can now own a jean skirt hybrid!
Let's call this Skants!
Remember the late 80’s into the 90’s when wearing leggings under your skirt was cool… Behold, the jean shift hybrid. While this new fashion is getting a lot of hate on line, I however; don’t think its that bad!
The jeans skirt hybrid features a midwash blue denim combination of both a skirt and a pair of jeans, smothered in pearls and complete with a ripped effect. It was designed by Liquor N Poker, the brand who apparently aren’t afraid to risks…(Same people that brought us the Zip to crotch bum jeans)