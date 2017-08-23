Listen Live

You can now own a jean skirt hybrid!

Let's call this Skants!

By Kool Mornings

Remember the late 80’s into the 90’s when wearing leggings under your skirt was cool… Behold, the jean shift hybrid. While this new fashion is getting a lot of hate on line, I however; don’t think its that bad!

The jeans skirt hybrid features a midwash blue denim combination of both a skirt and a pair of jeans, smothered in pearls and complete with a ripped effect. It was designed by Liquor N Poker, the brand who apparently aren’t afraid to risks…(Same people that brought us the Zip to crotch bum jeans)

Get yours today!

Related posts

It appears that strip clubs for stag parties are becoming a thing of the past!

Four Tonnes of Ferrero Rocher worth about $160,000 stolen from a truck!

Donate your Solar Eclipse glasses!