You can now rent an Inflatable Irish Pub!

Do you ever find yourself wanting to go to a pub, but you just don’t want to deal with driving there or taking a cab? Problem solved.

Now you can bring the pub to you….Thanks to PaddyWagonPub.com you can now rent a blow up bar. Its essentially a bouncy castle for adults! Hell Yah!

The company that offers these items also provides fresh foods and menus along with entertainment if you desire. They come in multiple sizes, so you can pick the one that is right for your party.

There are many options available, including a 33 foot long blowup building! They also come in a variety of styles, including traditional with timber framing or musty brick.

These temporary pubs will set you back about $435 for rent. You will also like the fact that they can be purchased outright and they even ship these pubs worldwide.