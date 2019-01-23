You Can Now Share Your Netflix Binges To Your Instagram Story

People follow you on instagram because they want to see your pictures and stories! So it would make sense that we all want to know what we’re all watching on Netflix!

Instagram and Netflix has teamed up to allow you to tell your fans that you’re totally binge watching Maria Kondo right now…

It’s currently only available on iOS and will let your share artwork directly to your instagram story! You can also add in stickers and polls to the image just like a regular picture. Adroid users will soon be able to share also!

More Info