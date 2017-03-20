You Can Now Smell Like a Kitten’s Neck
Have you ever smelled a kitten's neck?
If cuddling with an adorable baby kitten is one of your favourite things to do, here’s some good news. Demeter Fragrance Library, a company that develops fragrances based on everyday smells has developed “Kitten Fur”. According to their website: “Demeter has captured the olfactory essence of the warmth and comfort of that purrfect spot, just behind a kitten’s neck.”
“Kitten Fur” is being sold as a cologne, roll-on perfume oil, body lotion, shower gel and a diffuser oil and prices range from $6 to $39.95.
Demeter sells a wide range of scents, including Jasmine, Sweet Orange, Popcorn, Earthworm and Fuzzy Balls.