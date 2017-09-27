You can now wear a princess dress to your wedding

You can now show up to your wedding in a fairy tale wedding dress inspired by a Disney Princess

Every woman wants to feel like a princess on their wedding day and now thanks to Disney- your dreams can come true!

A Japanese wedding dress company, Kuraudia Co. announced a licensing deal with Disney to release a collection of stunning bridal gowns that look just like the ones that your favourite Princess’s wears!

There are six dresses, including Belle, Ariel, Rapunzel, Cinderella and Snow White!

Heads up, these dresses are magically expensive… You can rent, yes I said rent one for about $3,600.

And if your bow is into it, you can rent a prince Charming tux for an additional $900….

Which dress would you choose?