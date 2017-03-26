You Can’t Get There From Here…For Now

Work crews in Barrie will try again to lay the sewer pipes along Mapleview Drive between Huronia Road and Country Lane. But to do it, they’ll need to close that stretch to traffic for as long as five weeks. They had hoped to get the work done during a closure late last fall, but ran into excessive ground water and had to postpone the work. The closure takes effect Monday morning at 7am. To get around it, take Huronia Road or Yonge Street to Big Bay Point Road in the north and to Lockhart Road in the south.