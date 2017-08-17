You know what the world needs…. A sock collection from Rihanna!

Rihanna’s Fenty X by Puma line has been a huge success for her, not to mentions, her jewelry line and clothing line…It seems however, that there was one item missing from her fashion empire…SOCKS!

Rihanna’s new Fenty x Stance socks are definitely not meant to be tucked away under your jeans…

Called ‘The Iconic Looks Collection’, it features two sets of socks that include Rihanna’s most memorable outfits. In the ‘Music Video Box’, this collection includes the red, green and yellow mesh Tommy Hilfiger dress she wore in ‘Work’ and the other, her thong-like denim shorts with crystal bra from her ‘Pour It Up’ video.

Each set is worth $48 or $24 per pair and the collection is said to be the ‘must-have’ item this fall. Check them out!