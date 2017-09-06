You Won’t Believe All These TV and Movie Props Up for Auction!

Some of the most iconic movie an TV costumes and props are up for auction later this month. Propstore is auctioning off 600 authenticated movie props. You can find tiny things like Gary Oldman’s Dracula contact lenses to a Robocop outfit!

How would you like Marty McFly’s iconic Nike shoes from Back to the Future II? That’ll cost you only about… $20 000!!

How about these iconic bobsled outfits?

They have props from Batman movies to The Chronicles of Narnia; Alien to Firefly; Ghostbusters to Doctor Who, to Lord of the Rings, to Bond films and more!

CLICK HERE to see the catalogue!

Title Image: Screenshot of the Propstore Live Auction Catalogue