You Worked A Lot For Free This Year!

Looking back in 2017 and wondering where the year went, here’s your answer: You spent it working. For free.

According to a new survey, the average person starts working 17 minutes before their official start time, takes 29 fewer minutes for a lunch break than they’re allowed, and stays 16 minutes after their official end time.

When you add it up, that’s 62 minutes of extra work a day, which adds up to about 38 unpaid days of work for the year.

Six in 10 people claim they are expected to work additional hours and put in overtime as and when necessary, with only five percent of these people enjoying more money as a result.



