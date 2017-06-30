You’ll Hear This Classic Song in a Whole New Light

The Maccabeats are a fantastic acapella group. I’ve enjoyed their parody songs like “Latke Recipe”, a reworking of Walk the Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance”. (CLICK HERE, it’s great!)

Their latest is a cover of Simon and Garfunkle’s classic, “The Sound of Silence”

As you listen to the words paired with the video, I think you’ll hear the song in a whole new light and it’s powerful.

It’s amazing that song that’s over 50 years old would have words that fits so well with images of technology from now.

Watch it and let me know what you think!