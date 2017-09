Young Driver Charged Twice In 11 Minutes

Bad start to the day Tuesday for a 19 year old Clearview Township woman. She was charged with Careless Driving after a rear-end collision at a red light on Highway 26 at County Road 7. The accused told police she had been looking for the Distracted Driving ticket she had been given Р11 minutes earlier Рwhen the collision occurred. Huronia West OPP reminds everyone Distracted Driving is one of the leading causes of motor vehicle collisions.