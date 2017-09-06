Listen Live

Young Driver Charged Twice In 11 Minutes

Distracted Driving Then Careless Driving

By News

Bad start to the day Tuesday for a 19 year old Clearview Township woman. She was charged with Careless Driving after a rear-end collision at a red light on Highway 26 at County Road 7. The accused told police she had been looking for the Distracted Driving ticket she had been given – 11 minutes earlier – when the collision occurred. Huronia West OPP reminds everyone Distracted Driving is one of the leading causes of motor vehicle collisions.

Related posts

The Rap Sheet

Trio Sought In Theft Of Dog Collars

Quick Change Scam Hits Georgian Mall

Collingwood Man Left Paralyzed After Workplace Mishap

World Headlines

Wednesday’s Weather

Wayhome Announces Festival Will Be ‘On Pause’ For 2018

A few Bumps in the Road on the First Day of School

Third Arrest Made Following Drug Dealing Discovery in Bradford