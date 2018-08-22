Young Oro Medonte Motocross Phenom Shines At Trans Can Competition
Places well despite issues with bike
Six-year-old Blake Patterson of Oro Medonte is back from the TransCan Amateur Grand National Championship – Canada’s largest amateur motocross event – where he finished 6th in all of Canada.
Hundreds of racers from coast to coast that spent the last three months qualifying for the competition.
Next up, Provincials in mid-October.
Blake is currently second in the rankings, just 24 points shy of 1st place.
photos via theripperblake on Instagram