Young Oro Medonte Motocross Phenom Shines At Trans Can Competition

Six-year-old Blake Patterson of Oro Medonte is back from the TransCan Amateur Grand National Championship – Canada’s largest amateur motocross event – where he finished 6th in all of Canada.

Hundreds of racers from coast to coast that spent the last three months qualifying for the competition.

Next up, Provincials in mid-October.

Blake is currently second in the rankings, just 24 points shy of 1st place.

photos via theripperblake on Instagram