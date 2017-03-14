Listen Live

‘Young Sheldon’ TV Show Is Happening!

'Big Bang Theory' Spin-off Get's Greenlight from CBS

By Host Blogs, Humor, Kool Celebrities, Kool Headlines

We’re getting even more Sheldon Cooper!

CBS has officially given ‘The Big Bang Theory’ spin-off show the green light. It’ll be called ‘Young Sheldon’ and of course feature our favourite lovable nerd as a 9-year old growing up in Texas.

In the show Sheldon will be played by Iain Armitage (from ‘Big Little Lies’), and funny enough, Zoe Perry, the daughter of the current Mrs. Cooper on ‘Big Bang’, Laurie Metcalf, is going to be playing the younger version of Sheldon’s mom in the new show.

Jim Parsons, who made the Sheldon Cooper character, is still going to be involved in the project. He’ll be narrating the series as adult Sheldon.

The show is set to debut sometime next Fall.

 

(Image Sources: CBS, giphy.com, indianexpress.com, broadway.com)

