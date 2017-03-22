Your Family Can Now Find You Using Google Maps

Starting today a new update is coming to the Google Maps App that will allow someone to track your location without having to tell them. Working with both Android and Apple, the location monitoring feature lets you customize who exactly can find you and for how long.

Google claims it’s aimed at helping people find each other in crowded places, like a concert.

For kid’s who decide to stay out past curfew, you better think twice because Mom & Dad will find you and embarrass you.

This could also spell disaster for relationships too, guys don’t always come straight home after men’s league hockey.