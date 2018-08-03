Your Guide to Kempenfest; The Artisans, The Musicians and Where to Park

Here's what Kempenfest 2018 looks like Kempenfest weekend is here and it's bigger than ever https://bit.ly/2O8QbNC Posted by Koolfmbarrie on Friday, August 3, 2018

Thousands of people are expected to visit Barrie’s 48th annual Kempenfest this long weekend. “We’ve added more food vendors now that we have all of Centennial Beach and South Shore parks back this year,” said Tom Aikins, Marketing and Entertainment co-ordinator for Kempenfest. Aikins says they have around 375 artisans, from arts and crafts exhibitors, antique dealers, food, beer and entertainment.

Parking, Free Shuttles

City Transit will be offering free shuttle rides to Kempenfest Saturday, Sunday & Holiday Monday. You can park at the Barrie Molson Centre, Allandale Recreation Centre, or the Bayfield Mall and take a free shuttle to Kempenfest. You can Park downtown, pick up the shuttle from the Transit Terminal (stop on Mary Street). You can also Jump on the shuttle at one of the stops along Lakeshore Drive to get from one end of the event to the other easily. Transfer to a free shuttle from any Barrie Transit route that services the Downtown Terminal or Allandale GO Station.

The Artisans

At the very core of Kempenfest sit the arts and crafts exhibitors. This year there are 375+ exhibitors across the entire 2km event. Aikens says they broke it down into three sub-categories.

Original Arts and Crafts Centennial Park is where the hand-made artisan’s show-off their craft on site

Tastes of Kempenfest Mostly on the South Shore, these goodies are for the kitchen – jams, preserves, fudges, chocolates

The Marketplace South Shore is where you will find the new products not sold at retail yet

Antiquing Anyone?

The annual antique show is in Centennial parking lot with 40 exhibitors from all over Ontario. You won’t find any reproductions here, only the real deal collector items. The dealers have everything from lamps to tables, jewelry to harvest tables.

The Bands Playing the Main Stage

Friday: 5:00pm until 11:00pm

Vinyl Flux

Dwayne Gretzky

Saturday: 12pm-10pm

Midland band, Kitty and the Boys

Neil Young Tribute – Larry Christopher

Memphis Mudd

Crown Lands

Big Sugar

Sunday: 12pm-10pm

Buck Twenty

Country Legends – Tribute

The Bare Back Riders

The Reklaws

JoJo Mason

Monday: 12pm-10pm

The Dreamboats – Hippy Hippy Shake (Live Off The Floor)

Vintage 45’s

The Bands Playing on the Indie Stage

Saturday: 12pm-10pm

Sophie and the Gentles

Sunshine Makers

Courtney Dubois & Dave Allen

Cat and the Queen

Only Yours

Brave Shores

Sunday: 12pm-10pm

The Tewit Youth Band

Barrie’s own, Shawn Steinhart

Rock Steady

The Alpacas

Singer/Songwriter Peter Elkas

Terra Lightfoot

Monday

The Noolands

The Mystics

High Road Pilots