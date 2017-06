Is your urine¬†clear? Is it yellow? The colour of your urine can tell you a lot about your health. We all know about common colours like clear and yellow, but what if your pee is orange or brown? And what if it’s extra fizzy?

Cleveland Clinic summarized findings about your urine colour from the National Institutes of Health in an easy-to-read infographic.

Source

CC Image Courtesy of Glenn Beltz via Flickr