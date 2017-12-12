Your Office Teabags Contains 17 Times More Germs Than A Toilet Seat!

Most office kitchens are pretty gross. People leave their dirty mugs in the sink, dirty cutlery left on the counter and no one ever cleans the countertops. But the most shocking thing about the office kitchen may be the common teabags!

According to a study about Washroom Hygiene, the average office teabag has a bacterial reading of 3,785 compared to a toilet seat which has a bacterial reading of 220.

The study found that most people don’t wash their hands after touching the office fridge, or using common items in the office kitchen…

Office secret Santa? Perhaps some hand sanitizer!