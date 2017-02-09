Your PC Points could be Stolen!

PC Points is my favourite rewards program! Oh, the horror; could someone be stealing my points? YES!

Loblaw is warning PC Plus Points collectors to change their passwords after points were stolen from some members’ accounts.

I got the email from PC a couple of weeks ago!

They noted that compromised usernames and passwords that had been stolen from other sites were used on the PC Plus site to access accounts. In an email to PC Plus members sent late last month, Loblaw (TSX:L) pointed to sites like Yahoo and LinkedIn, which were both hacked in recent years.

Loblaw is working with members whose points were taken to reinstate them, and is investigating any possible IT vulnerabilities. It asked members to create unique passwords that are a combination of letters, numbers and characters, and to change them frequently

CHANCE YOUR PASSWORD- SAVE YOUR POINTS!