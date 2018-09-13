Your Personality Defined By What Body Part You Wash In The Shower First!

Charlie doesn’t wash her hair everyday, but when she does, she washes it first… If its not a hair day- She washes her Shoulders first. (amazing)

CHEST: You are practical person. Straightforward and do not beat around the bush

FACE: Money is important to you and you will do anything to get it. Integrity and dignity is not important.

ARMPITS: You are a dependable and hard working person. Generally a very popular person as you are very down to earth and willing to help others.

HAIR: Artistic type. Daydreaming is your hobby but you can achieve what most other people cannot. Dedication is lacking but you will work tirelessly towards goals which are to your liking.

PRIVATES: Shy type. You lack self confidence and tend to be bullied by others. You do not have lots of friends as others find you boring and unattractive.

SHOULDER: A born loser. You fail in everything that you do. People dislike you and you tend to spend your time alone.

OTHERS: You are a very average person. Undoubtedly, you have your inner strengths but people find it hard to see.