Your Pumpkin Picking, Fall Festival & Halloween Attractions
Simcoe County is full of options right now...
Fall has arrived, turkey’s in the oven, fresh baked pies for dessert and the trees are changing colour.
Enjoy this wonderful season to its fullest with these local attractions….
- CHAPPELL FARMS – Penetanguishene Rd. Barrie
- DRYSDALE’S – Thornton
Halloween & Harvest Festivities running each weekend until Halloween!
- ROUNDS RANCH – Elmvale
Pumpkin Mania happening Saturday’s & Sunday’s until October 28th
Tractor rides, pony rides, game, pick a pumpkin and more…
- 158th ANNUAL ELMVALE FALL FAIR – Downtown
Featuring the giant midway, truck & tractor pull and more..
And we're off! #ElmvaleFallFair 2018 #schoolspirit #gomustangs
— Mrs. Monahan's Class (@MonahanMCPS) October 5, 2018
- SANTA’S VILLAGE – Bracebridge
Open Saturday, October 6th for the kids with Paw Patrol characters. October 20, 21, 27 & 28 they will be open for a special Halloween Spooktacular.
- PUMPKINFERNO – Discovery Harbour, Penetanguishene
Now open 7pm-10pm, Thurs-Sun until Oct 21, then every night until Oct 30.
We had a great time exploring @discoveryharbr at night for PumpkInferno! Now open 7pm-10pm Thurs-Sun until Oct 21, then every night until Oct 30.
— Liisa (@OntarioLiisa) October 5, 2018
- HALLOWEEN HAUNT & CAMP SPOOKY – Canada’s Wonderland
Open select nights until Halloween Night! (14 total nights of terror) with roller coasters, haunted houses, devils circus, zombies 4D, forest of fear & more.
Halloween Haunt is back tonight at 7pm. Don't miss this bone-chilling experience, if you dare.
— Canada's Wonderland (@WonderlandNews) October 5, 2018