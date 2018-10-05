Listen Live

Your Pumpkin Picking, Fall Festival & Halloween Attractions

Simcoe County is full of options right now...

By Darryl on the Drive

Fall has arrived, turkey’s in the oven, fresh baked pies for dessert and the trees are changing colour.

Enjoy this wonderful season to its fullest with these local attractions….

Halloween & Harvest Festivities running each weekend until Halloween!

Pumpkin Mania happening Saturday’s & Sunday’s until October 28th

Tractor rides, pony rides, game, pick a pumpkin and more…

Featuring the giant midway, truck & tractor pull and more..

Open Saturday, October 6th for the kids with Paw Patrol characters. October 20, 21, 27 & 28 they will be open for a special Halloween Spooktacular.

Now open 7pm-10pm, Thurs-Sun until Oct 21, then every night until Oct 30.

Open select nights until Halloween Night! (14 total nights of terror) with roller coasters, haunted houses, devils circus, zombies 4D, forest of fear & more.

