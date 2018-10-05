Your Pumpkin Picking, Fall Festival & Halloween Attractions

Fall has arrived, turkey’s in the oven, fresh baked pies for dessert and the trees are changing colour.

Enjoy this wonderful season to its fullest with these local attractions….

CHAPPELL FARMS – Penetanguishene Rd. Barrie

Halloween & Harvest Festivities running each weekend until Halloween!

ROUNDS RANCH – Elmvale

Pumpkin Mania happening Saturday’s & Sunday’s until October 28th

Tractor rides, pony rides, game, pick a pumpkin and more…

158th ANNUAL ELMVALE FALL FAIR – Downtown

Featuring the giant midway, truck & tractor pull and more..

Open Saturday, October 6th for the kids with Paw Patrol characters. October 20, 21, 27 & 28 they will be open for a special Halloween Spooktacular.

PUMPKINFERNO – Discovery Harbour, Penetanguishene

Now open 7pm-10pm, Thurs-Sun until Oct 21, then every night until Oct 30.

Open select nights until Halloween Night! (14 total nights of terror) with roller coasters, haunted houses, devils circus, zombies 4D, forest of fear & more.